Katsina Assembly Gets New Speaker

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State House of Assembly, has elected a new Speaker, Tasi’u Maigarin.

He hails from Zango Local Government Area of the state and he represents the Zango Constituency.

The new speaker replaced the former Speaker, Abubakar Kusada, who was elected into the House of Representatives for Kusada/kankia/Ingawa Federal Constituency on November 17, 2018.

Maigarin, who was sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Musa Bakori, was unanimously elected by the 32 out of the 34 members of the House who attended Monday’s plenary.

Hon. Ibrahim Dikko of Matazu Constituency moved the motion for the election of the new Speaker, while Sani Lawan from Baure Constituency seconded it.

Both Maigarin and the former Speaker, Kusada are members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The House has adjourned till January 14 , 2019.