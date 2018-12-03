APC Faults PDP’s Call for INEC Chair, IG’s Resignation

By Sharon Emi



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has faulted the call by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Yakubu Mahmoud, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim.

The ruling party said in a statement issued yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, that the PDP’s call was baseless and suspicious.

The statement said, “We are amused by the latest utterances of the PDP chairman, Secondus, calling on both the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Idris Ibrahim, to resign on account of the PDP’s baseless suspicions ahead of the 2019 general elections

“It is a pity that the once boisterous PDP, having undermined the country for 16 years through mindless undemocratic actions, has now become a caricature of a political party.

“This latest outburst is yet another reminder of how the PDP government serially abused state institutions in the pursuit of selfish political and economic interests.

“The PDP is now being haunted by its sordid past and the ruinous party is now scampering from its own shadow.”

The APC said it would continue to follow the path of hard work to develop the country.

The statement added, “Nigerians are not gullible; it is now apparent that the PDP in a bid to hide their inadequacies and undesirability as elections approach has chosen to populate the public space with unfounded allegations.

“The APC continues to stand for and would defend a participatory democracy where elections are transparent, credible, free and fair. We also call on relevant agencies to monitor the PDP as its recent utterances are a red flag. We must prevent a recurrence of the PDP’s typical undemocratic practices during elections. Never again will a selfish few distort the wishes of the electorate.