Unpaid Salaries : National Assembly Workers Threaten Showdown With Management

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The staff of the National Assembly have threatened a showdown with the Assembly management over unpaid salaries, allowances and promotion arrears.

The workers under the aegis of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, at the weekend gave the National Assembly management a two- week ultimatum till December 13 to pay all backlog of salaries and allowances or face full blown industrial action.

PASAN in a statement issued in Abuja by its Secretary General, Comrade Suleiman Haruna, said the first phase of the showdown will be the disruption of activities at the National Assembly from Tuesday, December 4 to Friday, December 7, 2018.

He noted that the essence of the protest was to force the management of the National Assembly to know that they meant business in their demand for the payment of their salaries and promotion arrears.

The Association Scribe said picketing of the National Assembly will commence between 8am and 2pm daily within the stipulated days.

According to him, members of PASAN will ensure that nobody is allowed into the Assembly complex for any business, including legislative business.

Haruna insisted that the National Assembly management must accede to their demands on the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS).

He noted that the strike became imperative due to the refusal of the Clerk to the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Omolori, to address the concerns of members in relation to salary and promotions arrears.

Haruna also said the association resolved to urge: “The President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives to take urgent steps to nominate the would-be members of National Assembly Service Commission for appointment.

“That all pending staff promotions and conversion letters be released with arrears due fully paid on or before December 31st.

Chairman of the Association, Bature Musa, also on Sunday reiterated the decision of the association to force National Assembly management to listen to them.

Bature assured that the planned picketing would go on as planned, unless the management of the National Assembly accede to their demands.