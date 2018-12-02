Obaseki assures more support, promises to make Edo Poly, Usen world-class institution

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has assured the management of the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, of his administration’s resolve to provide more support and necessary incentives to make the polytechnic a world-class institution.

He gave the assurance at the maiden convocation ceremony organised by the Polytechnic in Usen, Ovia North East Local Government Area, of the state, for the award of National Diploma (ND), Higher National Diploma (HND) certificates and presentation of prizes, to graduands from the 16-year-old institution.

The governor said that a befitting auditorium would be built by the state government within the next twelve months to serve as venue for the Polytechnic’s functions.

He noted, “I have seen that there is no hall where ceremonies like convocation can take place. So, I am committing that within the next twelve months, one will be built for the school as government has already made provisions for a perimeter fence for the institution in the 2019 budget.”

The governor, who said he was impressed with the level of transformation achieved under the leadership of the Rector, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, pledged that the state government would support the institution to become a world-class institution.

Obaseki noted, “After my last visit some four to five years ago, I am pleased this institution is coming back to life. As a government, our emphasis is on quality education. I had a problem with the quality of education being provided here hence we went and sourced for Professor Falodun to ensure this institution is recognised and accorded respect not only locally but globally.”

He commended the scholarly engagements taking place in the institution particularly the hosting of the ‘Eminent Lecture Series,’ and promised that the state government will provide support to enable the institution achieve full accreditation for all its courses.

According to the governor, “I am very glad that Edo Polytechnic, Usen has regularised its academic calendar. Henceforth, convocation in this institution will be an annual event. I apologise to those whose graduation was delayed. And to all the graduating students from 2004/2005 to 2017/2018, I encourage you to be good ambassadors of your alma mater,” he added.

He expressed pleasure with the commencement of open distance learning programme, the skills acquisition training for residents and members of the host community as well as the proposed Microsoft Academic Centre within the campus.

He said arrangements would be put in place to get EdoJobs and other skills acquisition training programmes take place in the school, adding, “We have been having discussions with the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development and the Edo Geographic Information Service (EDOGIS) agency to work out an arrangement with you where the bulk of staff to be hired by both establishments will be trained in this school.”

Earlier, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Professor Falodun said a total of 6,563 graduands from the 2004/05 to 2017/18 sessions, would get their certificates during the ceremony.

He gave the number of students with distinctions as 400 while 2,223 graduated with Upper Credits.

He highlighted achievements recorded under his administration in less than six months to include capacity building for staff in research writing, award of five indigenes with scholarships, renovation of the school’s healthcare centre, male and female hostels, Engineering block, establishment of a water factory, among others.

One of the graduands, Mr. Ernest Akpan expressed appreciation to the governor for gracing the occasion, noting that with the convocation ceremony he would be able to obtain his certificate and apply for scholarship programme abroad.

Akpan said, “I had applied abroad but was denied because they required the original certificate not just statement of result. This first convocation is a turn-around for our school, Edo Polytechnic, Usen.”

Other dignitaries at the event included Commissioner for Education, Hon. Emmanuel Agbale, Elawure of Usen, His Royal Highness, Olu-Ogbe II, representatives of Vice Chancellors of Igbenedion University, Okada; Edo University, Iyamho; University of Benin, Benson Idahosa University and traditional chiefs.