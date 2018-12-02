Family, Friends Celebrate Caverton Group Chair, Remi Makanjuola

Chief Remi Makanjuola, Chairman, Caverton Group, is a successful businessman by all standards.

But in spite of his wealth, fame and influence, he detests loud celebration of any sorts.

But penultimate Saturday, he was forced out of his normal quiet life when he joined the league of the septuagenarians.

The businessman was celebrated by his equally rich children, particularly, Niyi Makanjuola of Visionscape fame.

He ranks prominently on the upper rung of Nigeria’s elite ladder of successful and wealthy businessmen.

Very industrious and enterprising, some of his business interests include Caverton Helicopters established in September 2002 as a charter, shuttle and maintenance company.