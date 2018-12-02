Agbaje Promises a Better Lagos as he kickstarts Campaign

Ojo Maduekwe

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for Lagos State Jimi Agbaje on Saturday kick started his campaign with promises to deliver a better Lagos to the electorates.

Speaking at the Ultima Studio in Lekki where he officially presented his running mate, Mrs. Haleemat Busari, a lawyer, part of his campaign promises included the fourth mainland bridge, lite rail and a minimum of a thousand megawatt electricity in four years, quality and affordable healthcare, good education, blue economy with functional water transportation as well as employment for the youths.

Agbaje who said he had continued his quest to govern Lagos despite failing twice, claimed he was in the 2019 governorship race to serve.

According to him, the over 20 percent unemployment rate of Lagos was largely caused by lack of electricity, adding that the state needed 3,000 megawatts to drive small, medium and large scale industries.

He alleged that money that would have been used to develop the state over the years had ended in private pockets, adding that his mandate was to liberate Lagos, and enthrone democracy.

“Our youths are emigrating daily to Canada and United States in search for employment. Under my government, I promise that their will be jobs for the youths. As governor I promise to provide a minimum of 1000 megawatts of power. I know that Lagos needs at least 3000 megawatts but I do not want to promise more and achieve less that is why I said I will ensure Lagos produces at least 1000 megawatts.

“I will ensure that our people have quality healthcare that is funded through insurance. We will revive public education in the state so that even the children of the poor can have good education.”