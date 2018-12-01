Lebanese Arrested at Abuja Airport with Over $2m

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Friday said its operatives arrested one Abbas Lakis, a Lebanese for money laundering after he was found with undeclared currencies worth over a billion naira.

Lakis, according to a statement from the EFCC was picked up at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, following intelligence report that he had on him, undeclared huge sums of monies aboard the Egypt Airline bringing him from the Kano Airport en route Lebanon.

“At the point of arrest, a thorough search on his luggage, uncovered $2,104,936 (Two Million, One Hundred and Four Thousand, Nine Hundred and Thirty six Dollars), £163, 740 (One Hundred and Sixty Three Thousand, Seven Hundred and Forty Pounds), €144,680 (One Hundred and Forty Four Thousand, Six Hundred and Eighty Euros).

“Other currencies found with Lakis include Riyal 391,838 (Three Hundred and Ninety One Thousand, Eight Hundred and Thirty Eight Riyals), CHF 3,420 (Three Thousand Four Hundred and Twenty Swiss Franc), Lira 435 (Four Hundred and Thirty five Lira), £109,000 (One Hundred and Nine Thousand Lebanese Pounds), Dirhams 10,135 (Ten Thousand One Hundred and Thirty Five UAE Dirhams) ¥10,000 (Ten Thousand Chinese Yuan) and Riyal10 (Ten Qatar riyal), in his possession,” part of the statement read.

It however, added that the Lebanese would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.