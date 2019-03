By Shola Oyeyipo

Founder of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Dr. Frederick Fasehun, is dead. He was aged 83.

Fasehun, a medical doctor-turned national activist, was born in Ondo City in 1935.

The leader of the militant Yoruba group and hotel owner died in the early hours of Saturday.

Felix Oboagwina, his Publicity Secretary, told THISDAY that he died in the Intensive Care Unit of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja, Lagos.

