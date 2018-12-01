Fayemi Sacks Ekiti HoS, Retire Two Perm Secs

By Victor Ogunje In Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has wielded the big stick as he approved the retirement of the Head of Service, Dr. Gbenga Faseluka, from the state’s service,

Fayemi also approved the voluntary retirement of two newly reinstated Permanent Secretaries, Mr. Akin Osho and Mrs Funke Falodun while he also approved the immediate redeployment of all Education secretaries in the state.

The retirement of Faseluka was conveyed in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji and dated November 30, 2018, is with immediate effect.

Faseluka is to hand over to the most senior Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Peju Babafemi.

Mrs. Babafemi is to function as Acting Head of Service pending the appointment of the substantive holder of the post.

The redeployed Education Secretaries are to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective local government education authorities.

A new set of Education Secretaries will be appointed in due course.

The duo of Osho and Falodun in their letters of notification, appreciated Governor Fayemi for their reinstatement alongside four other colleagues earlier in the month.

They described the development as a proof that Ekiti’s core values of fairness, equity and justice are being restored in the state.