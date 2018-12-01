Anita Unanaowo, Nee CocoBassey, Passes On

The Unanaowo family of Uboro in Urue Offong Oruko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has announced the death of their Mother, Sister, Aunty Mrs Anita Ukpe Unanaowo Nee CocoBassey, who died at the age of 62.

She will be buried in their family compound in Oron. In a statement signed by her first son, Mfon Obong Ukpe Unanaowo, there will be a Sing Song Night at the family compound at No 11 Joe Essang Street, off Secretariat Road Oron at 6pm on Thursday 30th Nov 2018 and interment on Saturday December 1, 2018 in the same family compound.