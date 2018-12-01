Ali Baba, Timi Dakolo Grace Gazelle Academy Graduation Ceremony 

Gazelle Academy Lagos recently held a graduation ceremony for about 30 students who partook of her fashion and make up training programmes. The event was put together by the founder, Muna Onuzo who was delighted and proud of her students. They were all shades of glamour, glitz and fulfillment.

The founder had industry heavy weights, Timi Dakolo and Ali Baba grace the occasion and both took turns to talk to the participants. Timi performed one of his classics and admonished the students later. Comedy Veteran, Ali Baba then took the microphone and spoke words of encouragement, motivation and shared life experiences.

According to Onuzo, “The passion has kept me going, as well as the commitment to make change happen no matter how difficult things get.” Her academy has been a blessing to a lot of women and men, as well, and this has made her produce some of the emerging names in the fashion sphere today, as she enriches the society with more talents from her academy.