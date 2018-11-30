When Music Stars Dazzled Fans in Onitsha

Vanessa Obioha

The Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium in Onitsha came alive recently as popular Nigerian music artists took to the stage to thrill the crowd at the fourth edition of the Hero Lager fiesta. Popular artists like Duncan Mighty, Timaya, Harrysong, Omawunmi, Reekado Banks and Rudeboy, one half of the defunct P-Square, performed their popular songs as they celebrated with Hero Lager, a premium brand from the stable of International Breweries.

Performing a wide variety of hits, the artistes sent the crowd into a wild frenzy as fans sang along and cheered them for more.

As a brand that has always represented the South-east of Nigeria, the music fiesta themed the Bridge Edition, was aimed at identifying and elevating major landmarks that typifies South-east which the Niger Bridge epitomises.

This edition of the music fiesta was also significant as it connected the brand with its teeming consumers and customers.

Speaking at the event, Marketing Director, International Breweries, Plc., Mrs. Tolu Adedeji said every year, the Hero fiesta attracts thousands of fans who are loyal to the brand and appreciate what it stands for.

“We made the decision to make Onitsha the venue of our annual fiesta as a way of appreciating the acceptance and the loyalty enjoyed by Hero Lager Beer and it gets bigger and better with each passing year.

We hope to continue bringing so much value to our customers and maintaining the good relationship.”

Launched into the Nigerian market in August 2012, Hero Lager Beer worked its way into the hearts of consumers in the Southeastern region who christened the beer ‘Oh Mpa’, in reverence (Mpa means father in Igbo language).

It was recently knighted with a new crown cork -a Red Cork and with the title of “Dike Mba Nile.”

In addition to the fiesta, more winners emerged in the HEROnaire mega promo, a reward scheme that offers consumers above the legal drinking age with N1 million for eight weeks over the next two months.

“Hero Lager is always glad to put a smile on the faces of its consumers and we are looking forward to rewarding even more consumers across the country, giving people the opportunity to win big and become HEROnaires,” said Sales Director, International Breweries Plc., Godwin Oche.

Hero fiesta is an annual music extravaganza put together by International Breweries to celebrate its customers for their patronage and loyalty, while identifying with the culture and the traditions of the people, particularly those residents in the South-eastern part of the country.