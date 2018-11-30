Royal Malc Int’l to Organise Royal Baby Awards

Ugo Aliogo

Royal Malc International will be organising the royal baby awards competition in partnership with project Emvirtue Network.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos, recently, the Chief Executive Officer, Royal Malc International, Uju Anyaegbu, said the royal baby award is a photo competition for babies within the ages of zero to three years.

She also noted that the award is designed to celebrate the precious moments of infancy and the joy of childhood and parenthood, adding that it was conceived on the idea that, “we all can amount to greatness at any and every stage of life.”

Anyaegbu explained that the competition would be done through SMS and online voting, adding that there are three stages of elimination before the winner emerges.

She further stated that the contestant with the highest number of combined sms and online votes at the end of the last stage becomes the royal baby of the year 2019 and would be crowned at a live main event.

The Royal Malc Int’l CEO added that registration would commence on December 1, at 9am and end on December 30, at 11:59p.m, noting that the competition would begin from 9a.m January 1, 2019 and end with the grand finale on March, 30, 2019.

According to her, “a total of four million and an extra 1,000 will be won in this competition. This is huge considering the fact that we just tuned up the stakes beyond what others are doing.

“The winner will go with N1.5 million cash prize. The first runner up will go home with N1 million and the second runner –up will go home with N500, 000.

“Other categories to be awarded include: great personality-N100, 000; alluring smile-N100, 000; most fashionable-100,000; most distinquished-100,000 and most viewed Youtube video-100,000.

“We are confident that this project will serve as the veritable first choice in children empowerment across the country and we are determined to deliver a free, fair and transparent and excellent contest that we can all proud of.

“We have received videos from those in the rural areas. At the moment we are working to get sponsors from baby centric organizations.”