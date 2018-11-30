PDP Presidential Campaign Council Names Directorates, Spokespersons 

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council Friday released the Operational Directorates, as well as names of eight spokespersons for its 2019 campaign.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, the campaign council named former Governor of Cross River state, Senator Liyel Imoke, as Deputy Director General, Operations, while former presidential aspirant, Taminu Turaki, SAN, has been appointed Deputy Director-General, Administration.

The spokespersons of the campaign include Buba Galadima, Akin Osuntokun, Osita Chidoka, Senator Dino Melaye, Hon. Nnenna Ukeje, Segun Sowunmi, Kazeem Afegbua and Umar Sanni.

The Directorates include; Contact and Mobilisation headed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu; Youth, Hon. Udeh Okoye; Women, Mariya Waziri; Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; Media and Publicity, Kola Ologbondiyan; Policy/Research, Dr. Garba Umar; and Intelligence, Amb. Ahmed Magaji.

Others are, Field Operations/Logistics, Hon. Gbenga Oduwaiye; Support Groups, Dr. Nathaniel Yadunma; Special Duties, Dr. Baraka Sanni; Communication and Strategy, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Legal, Emmanuel Enoidem; CUPP & Inter-party, Senator Ben Obi; CSOs; and Diaspora, Prof. Isah Odidi.