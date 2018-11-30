Music Icons to Gather at the Temple for The Monarch Experience

Vanessa Obioha

After staging the successful ‘Sunny On Sunday’ concert in 2016 which celebrated Juju icon, King Sunny Ade’s 70th birthday and spurned the record-breaking auction sale of his Fender Telecaster Guitar, leading creative agency, Temple Management Company (TMC) is set to present another timeless live concert.

Tagged ‘The Monarch Experience’, the concert will bring on stage some of Nigeria’s most celebrated music icons like Kwam 1, Onyeka Onwenu, Sir Shina Peters, Queen Salawa Abeni, Bright Chimezie and Gloria Ibru.

The iconic acts will present a cocktail of eclectic genres such as Fuji, Juju, Highlife and contemporary Afro music through stellar live performances.

According to Mark Redguard, Head of Entertainment of TMC, ‘The Monarch Experience’ offers more than just entertainment.

“With Sunny On Sunday, we delivered a live music concert experience of world class scale that can be taken anywhere in the world. We have put in more work because we have set a higher standard for ourselves from what we achieved previously.

“The end goal is to raise the bar with The Monarch Experience and indeed deliver a memorable event that everyone will be proud of.

“It will provide the right ambience for socialising and HNI networking. We envision that it has been a busy year for everyone and concert presents the perfect atmosphere for people to reward themselves with an unforgettable experience.”

The concert is scheduled to hold on Saturday, December 8, at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.