Godwin Aruwayo ‘One Chance’ for December 2

Popular Naija FM On-Air Personality, husband and father of three, Godwin Aruwayo will be celebrating 40 years on earth and 10 years on radio come Sunday December 2, 2018 at the Muson Centre, Onikan-Lagos, from 5pm.

He has also birthed an idea aimed at giving back to the same industry he sprang from. A project and initiative tagged ‘One Chance’, a one day platform for the showcase of various talents, where the winner carts away the sum of N1million and numerous endorsement deals.

Speaking on the ideology behind the project, Aruwayo said; ”As the name suggests, it is a platform I was inspired to create to give talented Nigerians a chance to showcase their talents to the world, the chance to win a cash prize of N1million and explore multiple opportunities.

“My life has been about taking chances, proving my worth and making the best of opportunities, so this is my way of giving back in celebration of my 40 years on earth and 10 years on radio.

“The proceeds from the event, is what we hope to use in making the prize money available.”

The OAP who won the Sports Presenter of the Year Award in 2017 at the Wonderland Awards for Excellence, the On-Air Personality of the Year Award (Male) in 2018 at the City People Magazine Music and Entertainment Awards said his colleagues in the entertainment industry have been quite supportive and will also be gracing the event.

Artistes billed to perform in support of the project are; Kcee, Mr. P, Niniola, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Mayorkun, HarrySongz, ill Bliss, Small Doctor, Sound Sultan, Ruggedman, Slimcase, Xcellente, DJ Zeez, with DJ Kentalky on the wheels of steel. While comedians like; Seyi Law, Funnybone, Kenny Blaq, Ushbebe, Dan D Humorous, Senator, Ajebo, Pencil are expected for comic relief.

On future plans for the initiative, the OAP held; ”I hope it turns out to be the start of something great, a platform that helps discover future superstars, take youths off the streets, and help them discover their God given gifts and talents. I also hope that it becomes bigger, more price money and opportunities for more than just one winner.

”I intend to continue my work as an influential On-Air Personality. I’ll also be starting my TV show soon and possibly doing more of acting, as well as building the One Chance brand.”