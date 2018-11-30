DJ Kaywise Presents Joor Concert 2019

Peter Uzoho

Top notch music icons comprising Davido, Mr. Eazi, Olamide, Mayorkun, Tiwa Savage, Slimcase, Mr Real and many more have been lined up to thrill over 25, 000 youths in Lagos at the 2019 DJ Kaywise’s Joor Concert.

The yearly event holding January 12, 2019 at the Abesan mini Stadium, Ipaja, Lagos, also has a lineup of leading Disc Jockeys (DJ) like DJ Neptune, DJ Consequence, DJ JimmyJatt and many others certified as performing guests for the eventful night.

“Joor Concert is planned to be a concert where I give back to the street and the populace at large for engaging with music and also appreciating their passion for Nigerian indigenous artiste in the cause of the year.

“We bring all artistes who are raving during the year and also next-rated artistes who wish to use our platform to be thankful to their fans,” DJ Kaywise said in a statement made available to THISDAY.

According to him, the three previous editions had enjoyed a very high level of participation and engagement within Lagos and has recorded over 12,000, 17,000 and 20,000 attendees within the first three years.

“That has given us the boost that our music event has come to stay. Joor Concert aims at getting lots of Nigerian youths and talents involved in entertainment and also ensures the brand becomes one of the biggest music concerts in Lagos that can host all level of artistes within Africa and around the world, ” he said.

The fourth edition of Joor Concert which has been positioned to be one of the biggest music concerts in Nigeria would be hosting thousands of Nigerian youths in having a funfair relationship with their favorite celebrities.

Activities of the Joor Concert include Meet & Greets, autograph sessions, musical performances and freestyles, Rap Battles, comedy and many more.

Attendance to the concert is free as fans are only required to have a copy of DJ Kaywise’s Mixtape and engage in some other activities from the sponsors.

According to the organisers, the event is opened to corporate sponsorship and partnership from third parties who wish to be a part of the event as partners as they are in turn, promised visibility, conversion and activation for their resources while ensuring the goals of the concert are met.