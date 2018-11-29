Tension in Anambra as Old, New Speakersß Plan to Sit Thursday

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

There is tension currently brewing in Anambra State following indication wednesday that the two factions of the state House of Assembly plan to sit thursday to hold plenary.

A source at the state assembly told THISDAY that while the state government is making plans to aid the removed Speaker of the assembly, Rita Maduagwu, to preside over plenary with her supporters, as the new Speaker, Hon Ikemba Uzoezie, was also planning to sit.The assembly had two weeks been sealed off by the police, citing breach of peace as reasons for its action.

The assembly had earlier removed Maduagwu over alleged financial impropriety, incompetence and gross misconduct allegations which she had rejected, insisting that she remained the Speaker, leading to the factionalisation of the assembly.

The source said there are indications that both factions plan to mobilise their supporters to the venue for sitting tomorrow, and that the governor of the state has been meeting lawmakers on the Uzoezie faction individually, trying to induce them to dump the Maduagwu faction.

THISDAY further learnt from the source that the state governor fears that he may be the main target in the removal of the Speaker, and as such, favouring the Maduagwu faction, which has over the years been loyal to him.

But countering this, the new Speaker, Uzoezie, denied being sponsored to get at Obiano. During a recent press conference, Uzoezie stated that Obiano remains their favourite governor, and that they do not target him for removal, except to remove Maduagwu who has for long made the assembly docile.

The source stated further that already, youths were being mobilised to protest at the assembly to show their anger at the governors alleged aiding of Maduagwu’s faction to sit, despite having been removed as speaker of the assembly.

According to him, “Those who are planning to conduct illegal plenary at Anambra State House of Assembly tomorrow (today)morning should be aware that the people of the state are mobilising to the House of Assembly complex today to protest police invasion/sealing of the assembly complex and also to prevent illegal seating by Madugwu sponsored by the executive arm and the police to transact illegal transitions.

“We say no to the removed former Speaker conducting any sessions under any cover.”

Meanwhile, THISDAY ga-thered that some members of the National Assembly would today visit the state assembly to mediate over the lingering matter.

The House of Repre-sentatives had last Tuesday called out the police over the continued sealing of the complex of the assembly.