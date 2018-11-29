Reddington Gets Re-Accreditation As International Provider of Quality Healthcare

Martins Ifijeh

Reddington Hospital has been re-accredited by the Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA) for a further three years until 2021, having recently been assessed and certified as consistent in meeting rigorous international quality standards in its healthcare practices.

The hospital was initially accredited in July 2012 when it became the first independent hospital in Nigeria to achieve the award and in 2015, became the first healthcare facility in the country to be re-accredited at the first attempt.

COHSASA is an international accreditation organisation certified by the global regulating accreditation body, International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua) to audit healthcare institutions against approved internationally accepted standards, and to certify them when they meet the requirements. COHSASA is the only healthcare accreditation organisation in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The award means that Reddington Hospital continues to be compliant with global best practices in the quality of care and patient safety.

Commenting on this achievement the Group Medical Director and Chief of Surgery at Reddington Hospitals, Dr Olutunde Lalude, said: “It has been a challenging and rewarding experience for all of us at Reddington Hospital to maintain quality standards and deliver service improvements while expanding the scope of services we offer.I want to recognise the entire Reddington team who have committed to the improvements which have culminated in the re-accreditation by COHSASA. The award is a result of the collective determination to raise standards of healthcare delivery and access in Nigeria to a level comparable with the best in the world”

According to Lalude, over 2,000 criteria were assessed during a week by a team of healthcare professionals from abroad. The team, he said scrutinised and assessed clinical and non-clinical areas such as Infection Control, Pharmaceutical Services, Diagnostic Imaging Services, Medical Science Laboratory, Dietetic services and many others.

The hospital’s Chief Operations Office, Mr. Emmanuel Matthews was also elated with the award. “This award is a culmination of listening to our customers and acting upon their feedback to improve services while continuing to invest in the best equipment and expertise. Being committed to service and quality improvements is a step toward significantly reducing medical tourism in this country.”

The Reddington Hospital is a Multi-specialist Tertiary Hospital established in 2006 which provides care in a wide range of areas including Advanced Cardiology, Internal Medicine, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Neurology, Gastroenterology as well as offering services in General Surgery, Orthopaedics, ENT, Paediatrics, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and among others.