Leave my office order to BEDC MD: Market women, groups laud Obaseki’s defence of common man

…Governor feels our pains, say small business owners

Hours after Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State walked the Managing Director of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Funke Osibodun out of Government House in Benin City, for throwing the state into darkness, business owners and various socio-cultural groups have continued to pour encomiums on the governor.

The torrent of messages to salute and acknowledge the governor’s display of courage and his defence of the common man were also extended to his social media handles.

One of the messages sent by Mr. Edorodion Frank, on behalf of Aisiokuo-Edo Group, read: “My great brother and your Excellency, Godwin Obaseki, the visionary and digital Governor of Edo State, thanks for sending clear signals to those onlookers who think you are weak or afraid to some compelling proactive radical decisions, which are in the overall interest of Edo people, no matter whose ox is gored.

“But for those of us who know your upbringing and distinguished family background, we are not surprised at your proactive reactions against the unscheduled visit of the mischievous and conscienceless Managing Director of BEDC, who wanted to hide under the cover of the House of Representatives members, your visitors, to test the resolve of Edo people, which unfortunately for the woman, she forgot that your Excellency is the arrowhead and number one conscience of Edo people.

“Sir, your reactions on behalf of Edo people have won the hearts of majority of residents in the state, including the opposition parties and the non-indigenes, particularly the Aisiokuo-Edo group who are watching political development in the state with very keen interest.

“While we advise you to be more daring in order to realise your positive socioeconomic developments and political advancement of Edo people, we members of the Grassroots Development Stakeholders, an affiliate of Aisiokuo-edo group, wish to assure you of our total support and readiness to confront any individual or group who may want to sabotage your now very glaring socioeconomic and infrastructural development plans to empower and improve the living standard of the good people of Edo state.

“Your Excellency, no doubt there are few selfish and greedy political contractors who are not happy and comfortable with your prudent management of scarce resources because it is no more business as usual due to the people-oriented programmes of your government.

“Sir, do not let the few privileged who have unhindered access to you to paint a negative information on the public perceptions about your Excellency’s unique pragmatic style of governance.”

He assured that “The real grassroots and the major voters in the state are solidly behind you and your approach to good governance in Edo State, irrespective of political affiliation. Please keep the momentum alive.”

Another group, the Benin Integrity Group, led by Chief Uhunwa Ighodaro, wrote: “The Benin Integrity Group salutes Governor Godwin Obaseki’s patriotism and courage to defend the overall interest of Edo people and advises the governor to take more decisive and proactive actions in his burning desire to lay solid socioeconomic and infrastructural development of Edo State.

The group condemned what it described “as the embarrassing and unscheduled presence of the Managing Director of the notorious and insensitive Benin electricity distribution company, who mischievously gatecrashed into Edo state government house in the company of the visiting facts finding committee members from the Federal House of representatives.”

Chief Ighodaro, who is the head of the youths and women intelligence and sensitisation units of the Benin Integrity Group, applauded and thanked Governor Godwin Obaseki for aligning with the unwavering resolve of Edo people and the other states that constitute the electricity distribution zone, that the game is up for the company’s continuous daylight unmerited extortion of the now aggrieved Edo people.

He added: “While assuring the governor that the group and indeed all Edo people are solidly behind him in his collaborative efforts to bring sanity and transparency to the distribution and effective management of the zone, the Benin Integrity Group seriously advises against any manipulative attempt to influence the federal government to renew the company’s operating license, as such unpatriotic act and insensitivity to the plight of Edo people will be resisted with all vehemence. A word is enough for the wise.”

Madam Blacky Omoregie, leader of market women in the state, said “the governor has once again demonstrated his love for the common people in the state. He rose to the occasion to prove the Edo man in him, that is fearless and honest.”

“No good man or woman will keep quiet in the face of evil. Our businesses have been suffering for over three weeks since we have been in darkness in Edo State due to the insensitivity of BEDC. How much profit can any small business make from using power generating set as means of electricity? This cannot continue and our governor has spoken our minds. Anybody that is not welcomed by our governor is not welcomed to our markets,” she added.