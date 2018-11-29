2019: EFCC Insists on Monitoring Donations to Political Parties, Donors’ Identities

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday insisted that it would not allow the country’s commonwealth wasted by corrupt politicians for the 2019 general election.

Speaking while presenting a paper at a one-day retreat for 36 state governors and key election stakeholders, the acting Chairman of the anti-graft commission, Ibrahim Magu, said: “We shall keenly monitor the financial affairs of political parties to ensure that the use of public funds to finance political parties and prosecute campaigns at all levels of government is checked.”

The chairman who was represented by Olanipekun Olukoyede, his Chief of Staff, at the event assured Nigerians that henceforth, donations to political parties and the identities of the donors would be of huge interest to EFCC.

According to him, “To minimise corruption and the use of public funds to fund political parties and finance elections, there is need for greater effectiveness in enforcing the provisions of the various electoral laws in Nigeria especially as it relates to penalties upon breach of their provisions.

“Political parties should be required to keep proper records of all incomes, contributions and expenditure, and to open their books for inspection by relevant security agencies after every electioneering cycle.

“In addition, politicians prosecuting campaigns must be required to keep proper records of all donations received by them including the identities of the donors, and to turn their books over to relevant security agencies, and to INEC for inspection after every electioneering cycle, including the costs of litigations arising from the elections and the source of funding for the litigations.”

The anti-graft agency said although it does not have the manpower and other resources to confront the hydra headed monster alone, EFCC implored Nigerians to share credible intelligence with the commission on the activities of criminal politicians so that its tasks can be made easier.

Magu saluted the Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) for providing a platform to share experiences on the subject of the electoral process in Nigeria, hoping that politicians would see the reality of playing outside that may expose them to the consequences as stipulated by the law.