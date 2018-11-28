Repair Abandoned Vehicles within Three Months, Katina Gov Tells KTSTA

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State Wednesday directed the management of Katsina State Transport Authority (KTSTA) to repair its abandoned vehicles and make them serviceable within three months or face sanction.

The governor lamented that out of 90 vehicles in the fleet of the Authority, only two were serviceable and can convey passengers to Abuja from Katsina.

Masari, who was speaking during the launch of N1.1 billion 25 Coaster Buses to enhance the fleet of KTSTA at its park along Batsari road, Katsina, said his government would not condole misappropriation of funds meant for the upliftment of the transport sector.

He said: “In the next three months, I will not like to see any unserviceable vehicle here. What you should do, those that can be rehabilitated and put on road should be retained. Those that are unserviceable should be sold out to the people of Katsina State through the board of Survey.

“You can now use the proceeds to make sure that the fleets you have are completely and 100 per cent rehabilitated, and of those rehabilitated, you should make sure that at least 1/3 of them are retained here for the purpose, especially for the transportation of students of higher institutions of learning across the state.”

Governor Masari also directed the KTSTA management to stop forthwith the purchase and running of tricycles and car hire activities, saying the KTSTA authority and government has no right to run tricycle businesses.

The governor warned that erring drivers and staff must not only be removed but punished for either vandalism or diverting of transport fares for personal gains.

He also warned against allowing affluent people to be enjoying the subsidy being offered by the vehicles to the detriment of the common man.

Speaking earlier, the General Manager of KTSTA Haruna Musa assured the governor that the new vehicles would be for intra, inter-states and international services as it has been the tradition with KTSTA.