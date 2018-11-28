Niger Commences Implementation of 25% Salary Increase

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has begun the implementation of 25 per cent salary increase to certain categories of workers but said teachers in its employ are not affected by the policy.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had recently approved the salary increment, which he said was to boost the morale of the workers and cushion the effect of the downward trend of the economy on the civil servants.

The Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Danjuma Salau, said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna Wednesday evening that the implementation of the governor’s pronouncement was to further show that the administration held its workforce in high esteem

“Niger State Government has implemented the 25% salary increment only for those on grades level one to 7, as was approved by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

“However teachers in the state are on Teacher’s Salary Scheme and therefore not entitled to the 25% salary increment,” Salau said.

The commissioner also defended the deductions made from the salaries of certain category of workers, blaming it on the staff belonging to some unions and organisations.

“The Teachers Registration Council makes its deductions once in every year which the deductions are categorised as NCE N2,000, degree holders N3,000, Masters degree holders N4,000 and PH.D holders N5,000,” he said.

Another deductions made from the salaries of some workers, according to Salau, was 2.5 per cent National Housing Fund “which took effect from this month, November”.

“The deductions are done in collaboration with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC),” the commissioner said.

Salau advised workers in the state “to always seek clarification on issues when in doubt while also asking them to demand for their pay slips from the director in charge of salaries”.

Following the commencement of the payment of the November 2018 salaries on Tuesday by government, there were outcries by some workers over deductions from their pays resulting in the government statement.