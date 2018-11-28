Gregory Varsity Graduates 100 at 3rd Convocation

The Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State has graduated 100 students who it described as ‘Global Leaders’ during its third convocation ceremony held at the institution’s main auditorium recently.

The 100 graduands were trained with state-of-art teaching aids in line with the university’s culture of ensuring high academic standards.

Out of the 100 graduands, four persons graduated in the first class category; 58 made second class upper division; 33 made second class lower division; while five came out with pass and third class.

The ceremony also witnessed the conferment of honorary doctoral degree on some distinguished Nigerians who were specially selected for their outstanding contributions to the development of the society.

The awardees were: the Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Mao Ohuabunwa; veteran highlife music maestro and leader of Oriental Brothers International Band, Chief Ferdinand Opara; Olympic gold medalist, Assistant Police Commissioner, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara; President General of Peoples Club of Nigeria, Prof. Innocent Ekeh; and the Managing Director of Urban Radio FM, Enugu, Chike Madueke.

Speaking during the convocation ceremony, the Chancellor, Prof. Gregory Ibe charged the graduating students to demonstrate the skills and competencies they acquired at the institution anywhere they find themselves.

He also urged them to always remain the best in whatever they do, saying that they have been thoroughly groomed and equipped with necessary skills, especially entrepreneurial skills to conquer the world and become the best.

“I hereby charge you to remember the letters of the line in our school song that says ‘in every quest, we still remain the best’. Therefore as you depart the land of Uturu, where knowledge drops as dew, remember that you have been thoroughly equipped with the necessary skills and competencies that will enable you to be the best where you find yourself, go ye into the world and shine forth the light of GUU so that people may see your good works and glorify our God in heaven.”

He added that the successful completion and release of the third batch of this year’s Global Leaders happened at the time the federal government through the National Universities Commission (NUC) reconfirmed the official status of GUU through the handing over of full operational licence of the university to the management.

“This good development gives credence and further added impetus to the management’s resolve to continue to provide an irresistible academic environment that will aid the production of highly skilled manpower in the country.”

According to him, the management in pursuit of excellent results is not relenting on committing huge resources to massive infrastructural development in several locations of the institution, including the temporary teaching hospital facilities in Umuahia, GUU Liaison Offices in Abuja and Lagos.

He also thanked parents for entrusting their children to the university, saying that their decision to bring their wards into the institution can never be regretted.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Augustine Uwakwe stated that the management is currently working hard to ensure the smooth take off of academic activities at the temporary teaching hospital in Umuahia.

He also announced the take-off of the School of Postgraduate Studies following the approval of the NUC. “It means that our graduating scholars have the opportunity of returning after their National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) scheme to start their postgraduate programme without delay.”

He commended the graduating students for successfully completing their programmes, despite obvious challenges. “As you make entrance into the world, be inspired by the letters of our mantra ‘Knowledge for Tomorrow, which imply that all the knowledge you require for conquest and relevance in your tomorrow have been deposited in you. So learn to draw from the abundant resources which you carry inside.”

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the university, Sam Ohuabunwa, while congratulating parents and graduating students called on public spirited individuals to assist in endowing some projects at the university.

He also appealed to the Abia State government to assist the university in providing portable water, access roads and electricity, as well as the federal government to extend the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) facilities to private universities in the country since they are reducing the capital flight occasioned by travelling overseas for undergraduate studies.