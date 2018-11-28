ASUU Hails Judgment Voiding Sack of UniIlorin Lecturers

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has hailed judgment of the National Industrial Court (NIC), Akure, which nullified the sacking of two executive members of the union by the University of Ilorin.

Two executive members of ASUU, Kayode Afolayan, Chairman and Solomon Oyelekan, Secretary, were sacked by the authorities at the University of Ilorin on September 19, 2017.

After a year of legal tussle, the court presided over by Justice Abiola Adewemimo, faulted the action of the University for terminating the appointment of the ASUU executives without following due process and the rules of the institution.

The Judge also chided the institution for violating the rights of the respondent to fair hearing, declaring the action of the university as oppressive, dictatorial, tyrannical and a miscarriage of justice.

The presiding judge also ordered the immediate reinstatement of the sacked lecturers and the payment of their entitlements to date and other benefits which they are entitled to.

But reacting to the judgement yesterday, the duo of Ibadan Zonal Coordinator of ASUU, Dr. Ade Adejumo and Chairman of the University of Ibadan, Dr. Deji Omole, described the ruling as a victory against tyranny and terrorism by the University of Ilorin administration, stating that ASUU as a law abiding union opted for the law-courts instead of taking laws into their hands.

According to them, by sacking the lecturers unjustly the University has inflicted emotional and psychological trauma on their members, but lauded the court for upholding the truth and nipping the tyrannical decisions at UNILORIN in the bud.

They said, “The judge ordered that the duo of Afolayan and Solomon Oyelekan be reinstated with full benefits and they must not suffer any monetary loss/promotion and seniority as a consequence of the purported dismissal. They must be paid the balance of their half salaries during suspension and full salaries, all allowances and other benefits from the day of purported dismissal till date.

“Dr Afolayan and Oyelekan were also awarded a sum of N500,000 each by the court for aggravated damages caused by the purported dismissal by the University of Ilorin authority. The university shall pay interest of 20 per cent on the judgement sum until totally liquidated.

“The University was berated for recklessly violating its own laws and the constitution on the ASUU leaders fundamental human rights to fair hearing. The Court therefore awarded a cost of N100,000 against the University as legal cost”