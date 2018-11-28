A’Ibom, Delta Get Lion Share as States Received N1.23tn FAAC Allocation in Six Months

• Generated N579.49bn IGR

James Emejo in Abuja

The 36 states of the federation received a total sum of N1.23 trillion as net allocation from the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) in the first half of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

It added that a total revenue of N1.74 trillion was available to the states within the review period.

Also, the statistical agency said the states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) generated a total sum of N579.49 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) within the first half of the year.

This, indicated a growth of 27.7 per cent year on year when compared to the sum of N453.83 billion recorded within the first six months of 2017.

Records showed that Delta and Akwa Ibom States received the largest share of FAAC allocations of N101.18 billion and N100.20 billion respectively within the review period.

While Bayelsa received N77.13 billion, Rivers got N85 billion.

Osun is the least beneficiary of net FAAC receipts in six months with only about N10.24 billion.

Meanwhile, the NBS, in its State Level IGR report for the second quarter (Q2, 2018) released yesterday, further explained that 28 States posted growth in IGR while eight states including Abia, Anambra, Benue, Taraba, Kebbi, Kwara, Ebonyi and Enugu recorded a decline at the end of the half year estimate.

It however, pointed out that the value of states foreign debt profile stood at $4.22 billion while domestic debt had reached N3.38 trillion as at the end of June 2018.

However, Lagos State IGR stood at N196.39 billion representing 16.88 per cent half year growth when compared to N168.02 billion in half year 2017 record.

This was followed by Rivers which generated N60.90 billion as well as Ogun (N42.51 billion).

Nasarawa’s IGR was N3.80 billion; Niger (N4.86 billion); Ondo, (N9.41 billion); Osun (N4.77 billion); Oyo (N12.37 billion); Plateau (N6.26billion); Sokoto (N5.65 billion).

Others are Taraba (N2.61 billion); Yobe (N1.62 billion); and Zamfara (N2.65 billion); Gombe (N2.39 billion); Kebbi (N2.03 billion); Ekiti (N2.74 billion); Borno (N3.06 billion ); Adamawa (N3.17 billion); Katsina (N3.48 billion); Jigawa (N4.80 billion).

Others include, Benue which generated N6.06 billion; Kogi (N5.44 billion); FCT (N35.31 billion); Kano (N18.55 billion); Akwa Ibom (N11.83 billion); Cross River (N9.75 billion); Imo (N7.01 billion); Delta (N29.79 billion); Enugu (N12.29 billion); Anambra (N7.06 billion); Kwara (N10.04 billion); Bayelsa (N6.87 billion); Kaduna (N16 billion) and Edo (N13.80 billion).