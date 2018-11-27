PDP Confirms Withdrawal of Kwara Governor from Senatorial Race

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed the withdrawal of the governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed, as the party’s candidate for the Kwara south senatorial district.

The withdrawal of Ahmed might not been unconnected with the inability of the governor to deliver Ekiti/ Oke Ero/ Isin/ Irepodun Federal Constituency in the November 17 by-election, won by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It was learnt that the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, had advised Ahmed to forget his ambition after the defeat of the main opposition party in the by-election.

A party source however told THISDAY yesterday that the governor has withdrawn from the race and the incumbent, Senator Abdulrafiu Ibrahim is being considered for his replacement.

According to the source, “It is true he has withdrawn. INEC will be notified in due course. I’m thinking that the incumbent senator would be given the ticket as the party’s candidate.”

Asked if the replacement of candidate would still be possible considering the fact that the November 17, 2018 deadline set for the replacement for presidential and National Assembly candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has passed, the source insisted that the party still have about 45 days before the election.

Section 35 of the Electoral Act states that “a candidate may withdraw his candidature by notice in writing signed by him and delivered by himself to the political party that nominated him for the election and the political party shall convey such withdrawal to the commission not later than 45 clays to the election.”