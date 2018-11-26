Oyo Gov Advocates Adequate Funding of Technical Education

The Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has called for adequate funding of technical education in the country.

The governor made the call while receiving members of the Senior Course 41 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji, in his office in Ibadan Monday.

Ajimobi, who was represented by his deputy, Chief Moses Adeyemo, said the theme of the study tour, “Nigeria’s Educational System and National Development”, was appropriate in view of the current state of the nation’s education system.

“Our education system in Nigeria today is engulfed by myriads of problems among which are, incessant strike action, poor funding, indiscipline and cultism to mention a few.

“Till date, I don’t think there is compliance with the UNESCO’s recommendation of 26 per cent budgetary allocation to education.

“Today, most of our graduates can’t compare with what we had in the past. Our people are no more interested in vocational and technical education in the country,” he said.

He reiterated the need to adequately fund education, in particular, the technical education.

According to him, adequate funding will translate to a viable national development.

“I therefore urge the team to critically observe and address the problems,” he said.

Earlier, Lt.-Col. Ifeanyi Ajimuka, the acting leader of the team, said the tour constituted a major aspect of the geo-strategic curriculum of the AFCSC Senior Course 41, currently undergoing training in the college.

Ajimuka said the study tour would proffer workable solutions to identified problems relating to education in Oyo State.

He said that the reports gathered from their tour in the state would be presented at the college in Jaji on January 14.

According to him, the team, which includes a foreigner, has 24 students, made up of 22 males and two females.

The team leader said there were nine study groups currently across the country.

He listed states where the other study tours were ongoing as Oyo, Delta, Abia, Kwara, Imo, Bauchi, Katsina, Kebbi and the FCT.

He expressed the readiness and determination of his group to do a thorough research exercise in the state.

The team will be in Ibadan from Monday till Saturday for the study tour and will visit security formations, government agencies, schools, tertiary institutions and traditional institutions. (NAN)