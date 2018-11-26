Nigeria Needs Our Prayers Now, Says Dickson

Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, has called on Nigerians irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political leaning to pray for the country ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The governor said that Nigerians and indeed all people of good will had a responsibility to pray for the country to ensure the conduct of free fair, credible and violence free elections in the country in 2019.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, stated that the governor made the comment while speaking to journalists at Chapel of Christ the Glorious King in Abeokuta yesterday.

Governor Dickson who was Chairman of the 10th Harvest Thanksgiving celebration of the church, said t it was public knowledge that things are not the way they should be in the country.

He said that it was important for the right thing to be done as the country moved towards the general elections to guarantee the flourish of freedoms in the polity.

He urged political leaders to see public office as an opportunity to make maximum positive impact in the society.

He said, “As all Nigerians know, things are not the way the should be.

“These are times that call for sincere prayers of all people of goodwill in all religions for the country and its leadership to get it right especially as we move towards general elections, for freedom to flourish so that people can freely make their choices.

“It is important for people to understand that power is transient, life itself is transient and whatever position you occupy, we should have the wisdom to know that it is an opportunity to advance maximum public good and that we should exercise our powers for maximum positive impact in our society.”

Governor Dickson commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo for the initiative to build the Ecumenical Centre and the Aso Rock Chapel all in Abuja during his regime.

He said Obasanjo’s decision to build places of worship for the Almighty God was a major turning point in the history of the nation.

“I want to thank you for keeping this altar aglow. One of the legacies of former President Olusegun Obasanjo is the building the Ecumenical centre and a chapel in the villa. Since he did that, the country has not remained the same,” he said

The governor who described himself as one of the sons of Obasanjo said that it was an honour to preside over the harvest as its chairman in the church.