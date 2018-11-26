APC Accuses Atiku of Soliciting for Foreign Financiers

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to come clean on the allegation that his campaign organisation may have sealed a funding deal with foreign financiers for the 2019 general elections.

The APC further asked the PDP’s presidential candidate to come clean “on the nagging issue of his travel ban to the United States of America” following his alleged indictment for corruption in that country.

In a statement issued yesterday by the APC’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the ruling party alleged that the Dubai meeting attended by Atiku and other PDP leaders was “a last-ditch effort to raise presidential campaign fund from foreign financiers by mortgaging key national economic assets particularly the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).”

On the alleged move by Atiku to raise fund for his campaign, Nabena said said the unwillingness of PDP’s governors to give financial support for the 2019 presidential campaign of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is already public knowledge.

“This disturbing development must be checked by relevant agencies particularly the recently established Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the country’s arm of the global financial intelligence Units (FIUs) mandated to collect information on suspicious or unusual financial activity suspected of being money laundering and then share such information with relevant anti-crime or regulatory agencies” he said.

According to the deputy spokesman, the country cannot afford to have a “fugitive occupying the highest office in the country.”

“To borrow the words of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, we must stop electing rogues, hooligans and criminals into public office.

“Truly, we cannot have a fugitive occupying the highest office in the country. Our great country, Nigeria deserves better.”

Nabena said the PDP should know by now that elections are not won through falsehood on the internet, but by valid votes of the electorate who are aware of who ruined the country and who is clearing the rot.

“It is now clear that we have no credible opposition political party, but a gang of selfish and mercantile politicians that will do anything to return to elective office,” Nabena stated.