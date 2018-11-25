Security Operatives Arrest 20 Criminals in Kogi

Yekini Jimoh

A team of military and other security agencies under the aegis of Clearance Operation 777 has arrested 20 criminals including one Mr. Eleme Salihu a kingpin at Itobe, Kogi State.

The Acting Director Defence Information Headquarters, Brigadier General John Agim disclosed this yesterday at a news conferenceat the Headquarters Command Army Records, Lokoja in Kogi State.

Prior to the launch of Operation 777, Agim said there was a large-scale security threat in Kogi State including armed robbery, insurgent activities, boundary disputes, castle rusting, cultism and kidnapping.

He added that the troops of Clearance Operation provided security to Key points and vulnerable points such as Geregu Power Plant, Dangote Cement Factory, Obajana and 2 strategic bridges at Jamata and Itobe.

He explained thatOperation 777 was launched on October 8“to re-jig their existing operations all over the country in order to close gaps between them and avoid criminals and bandits escaping from one operation theatre to other.”

He noted that the intensity of offensive operation across the state led to the recovering of some illegal arms and ammunition such as seven locally fabricated guns, one AK 47 rifle, two magazines and 45 rounds of assorted ammunition across the clearance operation’s JOA.

He, specifically, noted that the troops “foiled several kidnapping attempts and intensified continuous confidence building through patrols, show of force, blocking operations as well as cordon and search.

“This strategy has yielded positive results with arrest of high profile suspects and recovering of weapons. Clearance Operation also deters activities of illegal bunkering through routine patrols of pipelines within the JOA.”