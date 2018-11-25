Abiodun Pledges to Improve on Amosun’s Template

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has promised to build on the performance template of the incumbent governor if elected into the office.

He made the commitment at the 33rd Akesan Day held at Kesington Adebutu Civic Centre, Iperu-Remo, in Ikenne Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

Abiodun, an oil magnate, said he “is ready to bring his private sector experience to bear in improving the performance bar which the state has recorded through the rare feat of Amosun.

“It is based on Amosun’s performance template that I am going to work on and take Ogun State to a greater height in terms of ease-of-doing business, a development that will translate to improved internal revenue generation.”

Besides, Abiodun said the APC “has come to rescue Ogun State and the entire country as a whole, in view of the bad governance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when it ruled the country for 16 years.

Among others, the event was graced by a business mogul, Sir Kesington Adebutu, Sen. Gbenga Obadara, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, Chief Bode Mustapha, Chief of Staff to Ogun State Government, Chief Tolu Odebiyi, Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Oshinowo, his Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs counterpart, Chief Jide Ojuko.