Zainab Balogun, Richard Mofe Damijo Star in ‘God Calling’

God Calling, is a story of redemption that looks at the life of Sade, her family and her faith through the lens of an unconventional encounter with God in this modern age.

After Sade, the protagonist, suffers a personal tragedy, she goes on a journey of self-discovery and faith as she battles with the conflicting pressures of family, culture, and social expectations. The movie shines a spotlight on modern day spirituality by imaginatively exploring what it might look like for Abraham or Prophet Elijah to be Nigerian in 2018, and have to contend with disbelief as well as current realities such as smartphones, and social media.

Sade’s journey sees her go through modern-day experiences of some of the tent poles of the Christian faith, as all around her discover their own faith through her journey. This movie will leave audiences asking – ‘what is God calling me to do?’

The movie was Written & Directed by BB Sasore and stars Zainab Balogun, Karibi Fubara, Richard Mofe Damijo, Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, Tina Mba, Patrick Diabuah, Ademola Adedoyin and others.