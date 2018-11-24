Solanke Threatens Umar’s Position at Glasgow Rangers

Glasgow Rangers of Scotland attacker, Sadiq Umar is set to lose his spot in the team to incoming Nigerian-born striker, Dominic Solanke from Liverpool.

Umar, who has been on loan at The Gers from AS Roma of Italy, has failed to impress Rangers’ boss, Steven Gerrard, and is set to give way to former Chelsea youngster, Solanke.

While Umar is set to lose out, fellow-Nigerian-born attacker, Ovie Ejaria may still be around at Ibrox to say ‘welcome’ to Solanke in January.

Umar and Ejaria, who both joined The Gers in the summer have not found their going so smooth at the Ibrox club, but the latter of the two could yet be around to receive Solanke other things being equal.

This is sequel to reports out Queensland, indicating that Solanke is set for a move to Rangers, as he is unable to get much first team action with The Reds so far this season.

Solanke could now be heading out on loan when the transfer window reopens in January, only for Rio 2016 Olympics bronze medalist, Umar to make way for him.