Rohr Commences Holiday, Back in January

Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, has commenced his winter holiday and is expected back in the country in January, footballlive.ng can report.

Rohr is heading for a long break away from Eagles’ duty, following a busy spell that saw his side play four matches across two months in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

It turned into a remarkable turnaround of fortunes for the Eagles, following their disappointing first-round ouster at the World Cup in Russia, as they beat Seychelles away, won home and away against Libya, then wrapped it up with a 1-1 draw in South Africa last weekend.

Just three days after sharing points with Bafana Bafana at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, Rohr was again on the bench for the Eagles in an international friendly against Uganda at Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Although many Nigerians were disappointed to see that match end goalless in the Delta State capital, they took consolation from seeing several young players get starting shirts with the Eagles, as Rohr keeps up his vision of building a formidable squad for the future.

Incidentally, about this time in 2017, Rohr headed out to celebrate the yuletide season of Christmas and New Year with his Madagascan wife.