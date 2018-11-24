Hypo Expands Operations with New ‘Toilet Cleaner’

Hygiene and sanitation brand, Hypo, has expanded its footprint in the household cleaning products market with the launch of new ‘Toilet Cleaner’.

The firm, which became prominent with its super bleach brand, explained that its latest move into a new space was prompted by its interest for a healthy environment, as well as need to meet market demands for affordable and efficient toilet cleaner.

The new product comes in an affordable 65ml sachet pack and a 450ml bottle, in order to ensure that every home, regardless of social class, boasts a sound health through proper sanitation.

The product was launched on the sidelines of the World Toilet Day and launching it on such day, according to the company, was a deliberate effort to strengthen the effect of its message on sanitation.

Speaking during the official unveiling of the products, which was well attended by representatives from Lagos State Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment, Nigerian Medical Association as well as the product’s Brand Ambassadors from Nollywood, Director (Pharmacy), Lagos State Drug Quality Control Laboratory, representing the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs. Wale Poluyi, commended the organisation for bringing cleanliness to the people at an affordable rate,yet flexible .

He noted that a lot of people did not have access to toilet while a great number of people who had access to it, do not leave it clean.

He said: “Lack of sanitation leads to human waste that eventually returns to the environment,this is why we must strive to dispose waste properly and keep our toilet clean and safe from germs to avoid spread of diseases. We appreciate Hypo on this, particular for considering the low end market as well as offering comprehensive guidance on how to use the product. With this, we all don’t have excuse not to stay healthy.”

Quoting WaterAid’s State of the World’s Toilet report, Brand Manager of Hypo, Onome Asagbra, stated that Nigeria had been ranked among top three countries in the world for the number of people without toilets, while fewer than three in 10 people have a decent toilet.

“This clearly shows that there is a problem that needs to be tackled. Hypo, being a brand that is conscious of sanitation is determined to solve this problem with its latest product.

“Our aim is to further drive the penetration of toilet cleaning at a price point that makes toilet cleaning both easy and interesting. It comes in two sizes, 65ml Sachet for N30 and 450ml bottle FOR N400”, he said.