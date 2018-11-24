FG Allegedly Plotting to Plant 800 Guns in Rivers to Destabilise State, Alleges Wike

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has raised the alarm that the federal government had concluded plans to plant 800 guns in the state, with the objective of destabilising it.

In a statement signed by Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor was quoted as saying that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government resolved to implement the plot during her last security meeting.

He stated that the intelligence came from credible sources that were privy to the ugly plot against Rivers State.

The governor called on the international community to take note of the proposed illegal action of the APC federal government, which was aimed at creating crisis in the state.

He regretted that the federal government had continued to work deliberately to compromise the security of Rivers State.

Wike urged the people of the state to remain calm, but vigilant, adding that the “evil machinations of the APC federal government” will not distract the state from delivering on her constitutional responsibilities to Rivers people.

But in swift reaction, the state chapter of the APC described the allegations as blatant lies designed to divert attention from the internal wrangling within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Chris Finebone, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, accused Wike of spinning blatant falsehood.

“He (Wike) should know that no right thinking person will believe that the President Buhari-led federal government will under any circumstances embark on what the governor is conjuring either against Rivers State or indeed any state.

“To conceal the confusion in their camp, Wike and his officials contrive all sorts of fantasies just to detract and deflect attention from their internal crises. Sometimes, the governor resorts to wild allegations to create a facade over his actual actions,” Finebone said.