‘Chief  Daddy’  Debuts

On Thursday, November 15th, 2018, EbonyLife Films hosted selected guests to an exclusive screening of upcoming feature film, Chief Daddy. Members of the press, cast and cinema operators were all present to view the movie as it debuted for the first time at the new Filmhouse cinema, Twin Waters, Oniru, Lagos.

As anticipated, Chief Daddy was a hit with guests as they watched the hilarious movie for the very first time. The hysterical scenes had viewers laughing so hard that tears streamed down their faces. The surprise hit of the screening was a hilarious but nuanced performance from Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, as his character “AK Famzy”, of the movie’s theme song “Moving Mad”. The melody and lyrics of the song were so catchy that viewers continued to sing it even after the movie was over..

At the screening, reporters and critics got a first look at the movie; allowing them the opportunity to enjoy the experience and express their first-hand opinions about it. Pleased with the turnout, Mo Abudu, executive producer of the movie, said “The buzz is amazing! I am delighted to have received positive and encouraging reviews from our stakeholders and the media about our new film, Chief Daddy.

It’s great that everyone is so excited, it was humbling to witness the effect that the movie had on the viewers, the laughter could not be contained and we all had a blast. This just proves that Chief Daddy is the movie to watch this holiday; it is a movie that will leave you grinning from cheek to cheek from start to finish – I can’t wait for the movie to hit the big screen.”

With the teasers and trailer of the movie dominating the digital airspace, Chief Daddy has become the most anticipated movie for the holidays. Fans are most excited about the very diverse cast, which features comedic pairings such as, Kate Henshaw and Funke Akindele, Patience Ozokwor and Nkem Owoh, Chioma ‘Chigul’ Omeruah and Chinedu ‘Nedu’ Ani, and the dramatic duo from EbonyLife TV’s hit series, Castle & Castle, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and Richard Mofe-Damijo.

The star-studded movie also features a mix of actors, musicians and comedians, including (in alphabetic order): Jude ‘MI’ Abaga, Bisola Aiyeola, Zainab Balogun, Shaffy Bello, Lepacious Bose, Ini Edo, Linda Ejiofor, Mawuli Gavor, Ayo Lijadu, Beverly Naya, Uti Nwachukwu, Taiwo Obileye, Rachel Oniga, Beverly Osu, Rahama Sadau, and Joke Silva

A grand premiere has been scheduled for Chief Daddy on December 2nd, with the dress code and theme, ‘Opulently Nigerian, Be Extra’, fully embracing the grandeur of Nigerian culture. The premiere will hold at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos, ahead of the movie’s debut in cinemas on December 14th.