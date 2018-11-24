Byno to Host ‘Live and Wavy’ Featuring  Sound Sultan, Others

This December, Byno would be hosting a Musical Concert tagged, ‘Live & Wavy’ with BYNO and Friends, scheduled to hold at the Indigo, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja. Byno, since inception of his career, has been a powerhouse of good music borne out of his originality, classical style of singing and electrifying performances which says more about his excellence.

Speaking on his event, Byno stated that “The idea is to propagate the concept of good/live music for listening/viewing pleasure. I intend to have people come out and have real value for their money and that amazing musicians still exists in Nigeria.

The concert will witness performances from some of Nigerian music industry’s finest including Byno, Ric Hassani, Sound Sultan, Isaac Gerald, Josh2funny, amongst others.

Byno and his team have put so much in place to expect a huge turn out and have a positive impact on their audience.

He also plans to have another one in February, next year.