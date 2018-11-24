Buhari Expresses Shock over Killing of Soldiers in Metele, Says Nigeria Will Prevail over Boko Haram

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep shock over the killing of military personnel in Metele village of Borno State by Boko Haram terrorists.

The Nigerian leader also assured the citizenry that immediate measures were being taken to ensure that the gaps that gave room for the fatalities were blocked once and for all.

Not less than 44 soldiers were killed by Boko Haram last Sunday during an attack on a military base in Metele, Borno State, near the Nigeria – Chad border.

In his reaction to the tragic incident, contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, President Buhari said his administration remains ever committed to the security of military personnel and other citizens.

According to President Buhari, “No responsible Commander-in-Chief would rest on his oars or fold his hands to allow terrorists to endanger the lives of its military personnel and other citizens. Our loyal forces have proved their strength over the terrorists and we are ready to give them all the needed support in terms of equipment and manpower to succeed in ending the renewed threat. In the coming days, I am engaging the Military and Intelligence Chiefs in extensive discussions on the next steps we shall be taking.”

The President said fighting terrorism had taken a global dimension, which necessitates international collaboration among states facing similar security challenges.

He reassured Nigerians of his continued commitment to their security and of his efforts to sustain the momentum in the previous significant successes recorded against the terrorists.

He, however, advised Nigerians against making a political capital out of national tragedy, stressing that members of the armed forces are one family who are commonly committed to the security and safety of all Nigerians.