Stephanie Linus Becomes Nollycasting Ambassador

Mary Nnah

Star actress, producer and director Stephanie Linus has been named the ambassador for Nollycasting, the number one casting site in Africa for film/TV, music videos, commercials, comedy and more.

This much needed online platform was created to connect both new and seasoned talents with the right people seeking to hire them.

According to an official statement from the creators of Nollycasting, the website is currently accepting registrations from individuals with interest in acting, music videos, commercials, voice overs, modeling, comedy and much more. This is a sure way to put one’s skills and profile in front of several casting directors and producers who may be interested in hiring.

The website is very simple to use. Simply visit www.nollycasting.com and sign up. Within a few minutes, users can create a profile, upload their headshots, reels, resume and put their name in front of thousands of casting directors. Profiles can be created for aspiring and seasoned actors, actresses, movie set extras, music video vixens, back-up singers, models, voice-over artists and much more.

With a pool of thousands of jobs available in the movie and music industry, content creators often have the problem of finding the right people to hire for certain jobs. This challenge also applies to talented people who find it difficult in finding the kind of jobs that helps them utilise and develop their creative talents. Nollycasting is here to make that process easier.

Nollycasting brand ambassador, Linus, said it was a timely initiative which would eliminate the huge costs and difficulties associated with finding the right people to fill certain roles.

“People often ask me questions about how to get roles in acting and other jobs in the entertainment industry. I’m glad I can now tell them about Nollycasting where they can connect with the right people who need their skills. It also saves time and money for producers and casting directors as they can now get all the talents they need in one place,” she said.”

This platform has been endorsed by several veterans in the film and music industry who are eagerly looking for the best talent to cast in their next projects. It provides endless opportunities for roles in: Acting, Commercials, Music videos, Modelling, Voiceovers, Reality TV and more. Make that move towards achieving your dreams now by signing up today.

Nollycasting is now live on www.nollycasting.com and can also be connect to on social media platforms.