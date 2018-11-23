Ortom Commends Presidency over Setting up of Committee on Farmers, Herders Clash

George Okoh In Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has described the setting up of the presidential committee on farmers-herders crisis as a step in the right direction.

Ortom spoke yesterday when he received members of the committee led by General Musa Ibrahim of the Nigerian Army Defence headquarters, Abuja, at Benue Peoples’ House, Makurdi.

He said the committee was a better initiative than the earlier utterances by the Minister of Defence on the Benue State killings, which to a large extent, injured the sensibilities of people of the state.

Ortom also expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army, since its coming on board has made effort to restore normalcy, making it possible for some internally displaced persons camps (IDPs) to return to their ancestral homes.

He told the committee that the ranching law which is sacrosanct to the state was not in any way targeted at anyone or ethnic group but a way of improving the well being of nomads who may not necessarily be of Fulani ethnic nationality.

The governor, who restated the commitment of his administration to the ranching law, expressed hope that the committee would do justice to its findings.

In his remarks, Ibrahim said they were in the state on the directive of the Minister of Defence to reassess the situation and report back.

Ibrahim expressed the readiness of the committee to interact with farmers in the state with the view to taking a positive decision.