Kirk Franklin, Travis Greene, Others to Headline The Experience

Vanessa Obioha

International gospel artiste, Kirk Franklin, will be performing at the annual gospel concert organised by the Rock Cathedral, ‘The Experience’.

Now in its 13th year, the concert will feature both local and international artistes like Don Moen, Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Timi Dakolo, Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey, , Vicki Yohe, Chioma Jesus, Tope Alabi, Eben , Tim Godfrey, Mike Aremu, Glowreeyah, Onos, Eno Michael and Chee. Also for the first time, this year’s Experience will feature JJ Hairston, Planetshakers and ADA.

The Experience started as a thought inspired by God in the mind of the Metropolitan Senior Pastor of all House on The Rock churches, Pastor Paul Adefarasin and is now unarguably the most anticipated gospel music event in Africa among Christians and non-Christians alike.

Averaging a yearly attendance of over 500,000 people at the venue, with millions more watching online from all over the globe, it has grown to become the biggest gospel concert in the world.

This year edition themed ‘Jesus, Our Peace’, according to Adefarasin, is to highlight who Jesus is, especially in the world we live in today – the Prince of Peace. He stressed that regardless of the outcome of the forthcoming elections; peace is the ultimate candidate that we should all support, and must be the candidate that wins.

“Peace (as I know it) is not the absence of tension but the presence of Justice,” he said. The concert according to him will be a continuous reminder that the God of Peace is with us.

In its tradition, the concert will hold on the December 7, at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos.