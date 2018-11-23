It’s Time to Focus on Football, Says Leicester Boss

Leicester City manager Claude Puel says it is time to “restore all focus on football” as they move on from the death of their owner.

The Foxes have played two emotional games since Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others died when his helicopter crashed following a 1-1 draw with West Ham.

“Our tributes for the chairman are in our minds but now it is important to speak about football,” said Puel.

Puel thinks the international break came at the right time for the club.

“It was a good thing for us, for some players, for their bodies, their minds and for the international players – it was important to have this,” Puel said.

“During two weeks, they can forget a little and have their mind with other thoughts. The international players come back with a smile and are happy to come back.”

The Foxes are 10th in the Premier League after a 1-0 win at Cardiff and 0-0 home draw with Burnley following the tragedy.

“It’s not pressure,” Puel said. “It’s a responsibility to continue Vichai’s vision. I was very proud of my team in the last two games.”

Leicester City will visit Brighton & Hove Albion Saturday.