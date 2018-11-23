Femi Leye Releases New EP Project, “Asiko”

Following the successful launch and production of applaudable concerts and critically acclaimed music albums, leading Guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, Vocalist and Producer, Femi Leye has announced his sophomore EP project – ‘The Highlife EP’ alongside the accompanying video to popular hit – ‘Asiko’

.

The Highlife EP, according to him, is inspired by the traditional high-life sound, Femi introduced a contemporary twist to the well-known genre blending mellow stringed composition with horns, local and jazz drums; piano in a seamless, groovy musical experience.

It features four tracks: Igbadun, Orisun, Abasiama and Daara all produced by Femi Leye, mixed and mastered by BigFoot and Ibukun and cover designed by IniAbasi. The Hightlife EP is available on all music platforms via http://fanlink.to/femileye

Released in December 2017, the critically acclaimed hit received an applaudable feedback from music critiques for its impeccable blend of jazz, funk, African percussion, its simple yet deep-sited lyrics sealed with Femi Leye’s undeniable guitar prowess.

The video was inspired by the urgency of time. Engaging its audience with a brilliant view of some Nigeria’s most interesting sites, it displays the beauty of nature, people in motion and the wonder of innocence sparking a longing to explore the various cities in Nigeria.