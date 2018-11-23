Edo re-opens certified burrow pits, urges cleared operators on best practice

Sequel to meeting set guidelines for environmentally-friendly operations and other regulatory requirements, the Edo State Government has approved the re-opening of certified burrow pits across the state.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Environment and Sustainability, Dame Omoua Alonge Oni-Okpaku, the state government said that burrow pits that have been duly evaluated have been reopened and urged operators who are yet to collect their clearance to report to the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability for the document.

According to her, “The Ministry of Environment and Sustainability wishes to announce for the information of the general public, and in particular the owners of burrow pits, haulage operators, tipper drivers and other stakeholders, that following the re-opening of the burrow pits that have been duly evaluated, operators who are yet to collect their clearance are to report to the Ministry of Environment and Sustainability to collect their letters between 9.00am to 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.”

She urged those who have been cleared to maintain best practice in their operations, noting, “burrow pits that are yet to comply with the verification exercise are to remain closed.”

Recall that the state government a few months ago shut burrow pits in the state, citing environmental reason and that indiscriminate operations of those whose licences and clearance had expired caused severe damage, such as erosion and flash floods.

The exercise, the state government said, was to allow for recertification of law-abiding operators as well as enforce environmentally-friendly practices at the sites.