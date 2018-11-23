Beware of Fake ‘My Transition Hours’ Circulating Online, Says Jonathan

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, has warned Nigerians to beware of “a fake document contrived by mischief makers,” which being circulated as the e-version of the just launched ‘My Transition Hours’, a book written by Jonathan, online.

In a statement issued Thursday by his Media Adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said: “We advise the public to ignore such publication as the chapters and contents are not the same as the book publicly presented two days ago in Abuja.

“We note that the e-copy of ‘My Transition Hours’ is not being marketed, and as such, the fake online version could only have been created by those out to deceive the unsuspecting public.”