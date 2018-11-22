Senate Adjourns Plenary in Honour of 44 Slain Soldiers

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary in honour of the 44 soldiers killed recently by Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

This was sequel to Orders 42 and 52 raised by the Senate Deputy Leader, Senator Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi South) to move a motion to draw the attention of the Senate to a military camp that was attacked recently by insurgents in Borno State during which 44 soldiers, including a Lt. Colonel, lost their lives.

The Senate after observing a minute silence in memory of the late gallant soldiers, adopted a motion suspending discussion of all items on Thursday’s Order Paper till another legislative day as a mark of honour for the slain soldiers.

The Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, at this point, moved a motion for the adjournment of plenary till Tuesday, November 27, and was adopted by the Senate.

Details later…