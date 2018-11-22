Rail Lines: Senate Summons Amaechi over Alleged Neglect of South-east Zone

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate wednesday flayed the alleged marginalisation of the South-east in the ongoing laying of railway lines across the country.The upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly has therefore mandated its Committees on Land Transport, Local and Foreign Debts to summon the Transport Minister, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, before the joint committees to explain the alleged marginalisation of one of the six geo-political zones in the execution of the nationwide rail projects.

The Senate also yesterday condemned the rampant kidnapping incidents particularly in some parts of Zamfara State as well as the alleged culpability of policemen in the last weekend’s by-election in Kwara state.

The Senate also yesterday referred the nomination of both Ronke Sokefun and Abike Dabiri- Erewa as Chairmen of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NDC), respectively to its committees on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions and Diaspora for consideration within two weeks.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, had while raising a point of order anchored on rules 42 and 52 of the senate standing rules drew the attention of the Senate to the alleged neglect of the zone in rail lines project.

He stated that as the ongoing rehabilitation and modernisation of rail lines by the federal government is commendable, the obvious neglect of the south eastern zone in the project is worrisome.

According to him, for a country to survive, there must be equity and fairness which is glaringly lacking in the ongoing rail lines projects with the exclusion of the south eastern zone .

Also contributing, the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan (Yobe North) in his contribution , disagreed with earlier speakers saying the eastern lines have not been abandoned based on recent disclosures to this effect by the minister of transportation.

The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, at this point, referred the allegation to the committee on Land Transport, Local and Foreign Debts to look into after hearing out the Transportation Minister.

