NITDA Raises Stakeholders’ Hope on Local Content Adoption

Emma Okonji

Director General of the Nigeria Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has hailed Zinox as an indigenous technology giant with the human capital potential and technological prowess to grow the adoption of local content in Nigeria.

Pantami who paid a working visit to the headquarters of the company in Gbagada, Lagos recently, expressed his delight with the massive infrastructure and technological facilities on display, noting that Zinox has the capacity to rival other global tech giants and extend its products and solutions beyond Nigeria to other markets.

Accompanying the DG was a technical entourage including Director e-Government Development and Regulatory, Dr. Vincent Olatunji; Director, IT Infrastructure Solutions, Dr.Usman Gambo Abdulahi and National Coordinator – ONC, Kasim Shodangi. Other members of the entourage were Mrs. Chioma Oke-Agugo, Mr. Yusuf Yisa-Doko and two members of the media team.

“I am impressed with the huge capabilities, human and material resources and technological innovation available here in Zinox, which has remained an unassuming indigenous company that has recorded so many landmark strides in the Information and Communications Technology sector.

“In addition to the excellent work done with INEC in improving the electoral process in Nigeria, we are also aware of the acceptance of Zinox products in other countries which they have been exported to and in major multinationals operating here such as Shell, Total, Chevron, among others.

“The federal government is eager to correct the imbalance in the consumption of local content by encouraging and supporting indigenous capacities in the IT sector,” Pantami said.

According to him, “We are focused not only on increasing local content adoption but also ensuring that a major percentage of our indigenous technology software and products are exported to other African countries.

“Zinox possesses the resources, products, human capital and sheer equipment capacity to take the lead in this area.”

The Chairman of Zixox Group, Leo-Stan Ekeh, who expressed appreciation to the NITDA helmsman for accommodating the visit within his busy schedule, disclosed that the Zinox Group remained the single largest 360 degrees ICT conglomerate in the sub-region with advanced competencies in the entire spectrum of the sector, ranging from hardware manufacturing, distribution, integrated ICT solutions, Telecoms, retail, world class support and much more with offices in many other countries and hubs in four continents.